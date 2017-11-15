Wild birds in Canfield Library

The Canfield Library in partnership with Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists hosted a presentation called "Birds of Prey."

Birds in Flight Sanctuary, Heather Merritt, brought four birds in that were rescued.

"If you find injured wildlife, find help. We're the only one in 23 counties that does birds," said Merritt.

More than 50 people of all ages gathered to learn ways they can help keep birds in the Valley safe.

Many issues surrounding birds of prey, including environmental concerns, license requirements, and rescue suggestions were discussed during the two-hour session.

