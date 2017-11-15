Youngstown police have person of interest in deadly shooting

Youngstown police have identified a wounded man as a person of interest in a deadly shooting on the City's South Side.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Treharn of Youngstown was shot to death on the 900 block of Pasadena Avenue at around 7 pm Wednesday.

Other officers investigating the shooting found a 38-year-old Youngstown man who had been shot in the arm walking on the 900 block of East Dewey.

That man, who reports list as a person of interest in the shooting, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

As of 10 am Thursday, no one has been charged in connection with the shooting.