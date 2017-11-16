Singing dog from Warren top finalist in LIVE with Kelly and Ryan contest

A local dog is taking his talents to new heights as a top finalist in LIVE with Kelly and Ryan's "Bow Wow Wow" contest.

Pam Baker and her golden retriever, Oscar, are from Warren.

According to the "Bow Wow Wow" contest page, Oscar has been singing to Pam's piano playing for about one year.

Oscar's owners said he prefers classical music and loves the song "The Prayer."

He can also alter his singing to match any tune to any song.

"He sings with such emotion and will sing when he hears his own voice in a video," said Oscar's owners.

Pam said Oscar is the finalist out of three dogs that all have singing talents.

The grand prize winner will receive a six-day, five-night vacation trip for two in an oceanfront room at the St. James's Club-Morgan Bay, St. Lucia.

The winner will be announced Monday.

The winner is picked by public vote through Sunday, Nov. 20th.

People can vote one time each day through the link here.

You can watch Oscar's demo reel below.