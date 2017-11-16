Howland Golden Retriever still a winner says owner

A Howland woman tells 21 News that her singing Golden Retriever is still a winner even though he did not get chosen as top dog in the LIVE with Kelly and Ryan's "Bow Wow Wow" contest.

Oscar, who lives with Pam Baker and family, was one of the three finalists but didn't get the majority of votes needed by Sunday's deadline.

Instead, a six-year-old Siberian Husky from Michigan was chosen on Monday's show for having the most magnificent pipes in the canine world.

Melanie Hargreaves of Scoville, Michigan is the grand prize winner will receive a six-day, five-night vacation trip for two in an oceanfront room at the St. James's Club-Morgan Bay, St. Lucia.

Pam Baker tells 21 News that Oscar watched the announcement and sang along with his own howling when Kelly and Ryan played the video submitted by Baker.

He did not sing along with the video of the other two dogs.

There was no second prize, but Baker says Oscar is taking the decision well.

She has already rewarded Oscar for his fame.

Over the weekend, Baker took Oscar to Pet Smart, Pet Supplies Plus and Tractor Supply where he picked out some toys to take home.

Pam she knows that Oscar is famous because he was recognized by someone at Tractor Supply.