YSU men will host Mountaineers in 2019

Youngstown State men’s baseball coach Jerrod Calhoun announced that the Penguins will host West Virginia at the Covelli Centre in 2019.

The Penguins will also play at West Virginia in 2018 and 2020.

Calhoun made the announcement after his team dismantled Division III Franciscan College 134-46, for his first win as a Division I head coach.

“I think it’ll be the biggest college basketball game in the city of Youngstown that the Penguins have been involved with,” said Calhoun.

The Penguins football team is also playing at West Virginia next year.