YSU men will host Mountaineers in 2019

Sixteen area soccer players were named to the Ohio Soccer Coaches All-State teams.More >>
Canfield football coach Mike Pavlansky remembers the match-up against Akron St. Vincent St.Mary in 2015 very vividly.More >>
LeBron James scored 31 points, Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their dominance against the Charlotte Hornets with a 115-107 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Linnae Harper had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 9 Ohio State beat Idaho 99-56 on Wednesday night for the 1,000th victory in program history.More >>
Youngstown State men’s baseball coach Jerrod Calhoun announced the Penguins will host West Virginia at the Covelli Centre in 2019.More >>
Only two high school football teams are left standing in Ohio, Canfield and South Range.More >>
Youngstown State senior point guard Indiya Benjamin joined the 1,000-point club, but the Penguins struggled to make shots in a 55-44 loss to Kent State on Tuesday at Beeghly Center.More >>
Michael Akuchie scored 28 points and Youngstown State set school records for points scored and margin of victory in their 134-46 win over Division III member Franciscan University on Tuesday night.More >>
Sidney Crosby ended a long goal drought and assisted on Conor Sheary's game-winner 16 seconds into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
