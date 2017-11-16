Youngstown Christmas tree in place

All that is needed are lights and decorations for a giant blue spruce to serve as a holiday beacon in downtown Youngstown.

The tree was brought from the Midlothian Boulevard yard of donors Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Bucci on Thursday.

As they have for many years in the past, Diamond Steel Construction donated their time and equipment to help workers from the Department of Parks and Recreation place the tree in the Central Square.

The 2017 Youngstown Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 pm on December 1.