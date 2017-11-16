Vitamin World closing Eastwood Mall location

A bankrupt health supplement retailer is closing 124 stores, including one here in the Valley.

Vitamin World has filed a list of stores it intends to close across the country, including the one located in the Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Vitamin World stores in the Southern Park Mall in Boardman and Grove City Premium Outlets are not on the list.

According to a bankruptcy court document, sales on inventory at the Niles and other closing stores will take place from Tuesday, November 21 until the end of January.