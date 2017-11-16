Struthers man accused of shooting at repo man

A Struthers man is in the Mahoning County Jail accused of firing a shot at a repo man who was in the process of taking his car.

James Burk, 39, is facing a court hearing Friday on charges of felonious assault and inducing panic following his arrest at his Frank Street home on Wednesday.

Police say Burk told them that he was $700 behind on his car payment and knew that people were going to try to repossess the vehicle.

Burk says when he was told that they were taking the car, he ran outside and fired a shot hoping to frighten the repo man away.

No one was struck by the bullet.

The neighbors ran out of their homes saying they had witnessed the whole incident.

When police arrived, Burk was still standing in his driveway holding a gun.

Officers say Burk threw the gun on the ground and laid down on the sidewalk where police placed him in handcuffs.