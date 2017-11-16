Youngstown halfway house resident accused of smuggling drugs in body cavity

A Niles woman serving a sentence on a prostitution-related conviction is accused of smuggling drugs that resulted in the overdose of a resident of a halfway house in Youngstown.

Community Corrections Association CEO David Stillwagon says EMT's administered two doses of the opiate overdose-reversing drug Narcan to a female resident who was experiencing seizures Tuesday night.

Stillwagon says they questioned another resident, 24-year-old Jessica Mason, who admitted that she provided the woman with Fentanyl that Mason had smuggled into CCA by hiding it in a body cavity.

Mason, who was being allowed to leave CCA on a work release program, received the routine pat-down search upon her return, but Stillwagon says the Fentanyl she was carrying was not discovered.

In May, Mason was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty to two counts of attempting to promote prostitution.

Included in that sentence was an order that Mason successfully completes a residential drug treatment program at CCA.

Now, Mason is in the Mahoning County jail were she faces a hearing for violating probation.

In addition, Stillwagon says the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force may charge Mason for bringing drugs into CCA.

The woman who overdosed was a state prisoner staying at CCA for a treatment program. Stillwagon says it will be up to state officials to decide if she will face further charges.