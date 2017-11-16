Grove City Middle School evacuated after bomb hoax

Another school in Mercer County was evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Grove City Police say they are investigating after someone found a note in a restroom at Grove City Middle School at around 10 am Thursday.

Police say the note made a reference to blowing up the building.

School officials evacuated the building while a search was conducted using dogs from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Students and staff were allowed to return shortly before 11:30 am after officials decided there was no threat.

Police say no arrests have yet been made, but they continue to investigate.

The Middle/High School in the Mercer Area School District has been evacuated three times over the past two weeks due to bomb threats.