OVI checkpoint set for Friday in Mahoning County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

OVI checkpoint set for Friday in Mahoning County

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted Friday.

Specific details of the checkpoint will be announced at a later time.

Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend. 

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grants and are conducted to help deter and intercept impaired drivers. 

Other agencies assisting with the sobriety checkpoint include the Canfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Mahoning Safe Communities and the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms