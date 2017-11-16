Twp. official: Lidl to continue with plans for Howland location

Although a German grocery store chain is canceling plans for an Austintown location, a Howland Township official says Lidl is still going ahead with plans to build a grocery store at a location on Route 46 across from the Home Depot.

Lidl had originally planned for three locations in our area, Austintown, Howland and Hermitage.

Howland township officials say, as far as they know, Lidl still wants to build in the township.

"Lidl has turned plans into the planning and zoning department. They are reviewing the plans along with our engineer. We are in communication as far as approving those plans," said Twp. Administrator, Darlene St. George.

St. George says construction should begin in the spring of 2018.

As far as Hermitage, plans for a Lidl location along Route 18 across from the Walmart are also going ahead.

Plans have already been approved by the planning commission.

A Lidl spokesperson tells 21 News they are not addressing each individual proposed location at this very early stage but they are laser focused on opening more stores in the east coast markets.