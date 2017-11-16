West Middlesex man indicted for allegedly soliciting sex from 'teen'

A West Middlesex man was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday after police accused him of soliciting sex from a "teen."

That "teen" was an Austintown cop pretending to be a teenage boy.

Fifty-year-old Raymond Dillon, of West Middlesex, was arrested in September, after unwittingly texting the officer for several days.

Dillon was indicted on charges of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

According to a police report, officers posted an ad onto the personals section of the popular buy-sell-trade website, Craigslist.

Officers said they posted an ad saying that they were 18, and just two hours later received an email back from a person later identified as Dillon.

Police said part of Dillon's response read "r u real? And if u are, do u like pleasuring older men."

According to the report, the officer continued the conversation with Dillon who said he was "looking for a thin, submissive type boy."

Officers also said Dillon went on to describe sexual acts that wanted to have performed on him, and included illicit pictures of himself.

Authorities said that when they told Dillon they were 15-years-old he responded, texting "u r too young then."

Dillon allegedly continued, telling them to delete all of the messages and empty their "trash," saying that he would recontact them after they said they were 19.

Police said they continued to send messages, making it clear that they were a young boy and Dillon expressed concern they were police saying "I must make sure this is not a setup."

When officers looked up Dillon on Facebook, one of the pictures matched one he had sent them via email.

That's when police set up a meeting time and location.

The police report said that during the planned meetup, Dillon never got out of his vehicle, and instead drove off.

Police then pulled Dillon over and arrested him, his cell phone turned over as evidence.