Five Youngstowners cleared of kidnapping charges

Five people have been cleared of charges that they kidnapped three juveniles during their search to find a stolen vehicle.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday did not find enough evidence to indict 21-year-old Megan Noel, 22-year-old Nicole Foley, 45-year-old Derrick Thomas, 48-year-old Marietta Foley, and 26-year-old Shawn Foley.

The five were arrested by Youngstown Police in October on charges of kidnapping, as well as several other charges after the juveniles claimed that Noel and Nicole Foley ordered them out of a car at gunpoint.

According to a police report, two of the juveniles complied, but the third- the driver- got out and ran away.

The juvenile victims told police that Thomas threatened to beat them before putting one of them in his truck while they searched for the companion who had fled.

When police arrived on the 800 block of Dewey Avenue, Thomas told officers that he and the Foleys were helping him find his van had been stolen earlier on Thursday.

Police eventually found the teen who had been driving the vehicle. He arrested on charges of receiving stolen property.

