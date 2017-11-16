16 area soccer players named to all-state teams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

16 area soccer players named to all-state teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Sixteen area soccer players were named to the Ohio Soccer Coaches All-State teams. 

The following players have received prestigious honor:

Boy's Division I First Team
Blake Baker - Austintown Fitch

Boy's Division II First Team
Noah Busefink - Lakeview

Boy's Division II Second Team
Reed McCreery - Poland
Jonah Weisman - Howland 
Brandon Youngs - South Range

Boy's Division III First Team
Thomas Rink - Maplewood 

Boy's Division III Second Team
Saki Atsas - Campbell
TJ Gaydosh - Mineral Ridge
Mitchell Lindsay - Crestview
Jonathan Logan - United
Noah Worely -   Champion 

Girl's Division II First Team
Sara Cilletti - Howland 

Girl's Division II Second Team
Bethany Rasile - Niles

Girl's Division III Second Team
Alex Chieffo - Warren JFK
Madison Luckett - Champion
Logan Schnabl - Valley Christian 

