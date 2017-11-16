Ohio pizza joint Donatos eyes Youngstown for expansion

Donatos, the Columbus-based fast-casual pizza chain known for its Edge to Edge® pizza, has set its sights on Youngstown for expansion.



With 160 locations currently open and operating nationwide, more than 100 of which are scattered throughout Ohio, Donatos hopes to open four restaurants in the Youngstown area over the next few years.

Specific areas being targeted include downtown Youngstown, Niles, Warren and Austintown, among others.

The growth will be achieved through franchising.



"The state of Ohio has been very good to us. It's where we got started. It's where we've been based for nearly 55 years," said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development & Franchising for Donatos. "We are highly confident that our premium quality products and exceptional service will be met with warm reception among the Youngstown community."



Donatos was founded in 1963 when Ohio State University sophomore Jim Grote bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio from a young seminarian for $1,300.

The company was classified "Best in Class" and acquired by McDonald's Corporation in 1999, at a time when the burger giant was buying small concepts.

McDonald's sold the chain back to Grote and his daughter, Jane Abell, in 2003.



The restaurant serves wings, sub sandwiches, appetizers and salads in addition to its Edge-to-Edge® pizza, Donatos' trademark that refers to toppings that go right to the edge of the pizza.

Along with dine-in experience, Donatos also offers delivery and catering services, along with 26 toppings for customizable and signature pizzas.



Baldwin said the revitalization in Youngstown is a big part of what's attracting the chain to the city.



"More and more companies want to come to Youngstown and we want to be one of those companies. We want to be a part of the revitalization that's going on there," said Donatos COO Tom Pendrey. "We want to create economic opportunities and jobs and, of course, show the community why we've become recognized as one of the premier regional pizza chains in the country."



The Donatos franchise fee is $30,000, and the initial investment to own a franchise ranges from $361,360 and $697,400.

The average store is 2,000-2,500 square feet and employs roughly 30 primarily part-time people.

The average volume nationwide, per store, exceeds $1 million.

