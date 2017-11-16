Trumbull County task force revamping anti-drug use message to students

A Trumbull County law enforcement group is revamping its message to students about drug abuse and consequences that come with getting caught up in the opioid epidemic.

As we continue our solution-oriented reporting of the heroin epidemic with our media outlet partners, 21 News is looking into the efforts to keep future generations away from drugs.

The new commander of TAG Trumbull County Law enforcement task force is meeting with students across the county to encourage they make healthy choices and how those choices can lead them on a path to success.

One thing he’s not going to try- scare tactics.

“Trying to scare students, that’s not what we’re about,” Tony Villanueva said, commander of TAG. “We feel that everyone knows drugs are bad, we feel that they should already know to say no to drugs, but this is by no means a softer approach.”

After taking over as the commander of the task force, Villanueva began preaching leadership, achieving goals and how all of it can easily end with using drugs. He even uses personal examples to get his message across.

21 News was invited to his latest visit with close to 300 students at the Trumbull County Career and Technical Center.

In the 1980s and 1990s, staying away from drugs was easy-- all you had to do was "Just Say No".

While many of the ads were memorable, researchers say the National Youth Anti-Drug Media Campaign didn't work.

In some cases, scare tactics to keep kids away from crack cocaine and heroin may have caused an adverse effect according to experts.

In the study by the National Institutes of Health on the effects of anti-drug youth campaigns, they surveyed kids ages 9 to 18 from 1999 to 2004. The study found that the ads and slogans used in those campaigns made little to no impact and in some cases, may have had an adverse effect.

Jessica J. Sloan is the National Director of #Cut50. She says parents are the primary influence in a young person's decision on whether or not to try drugs.

Leading by example by not using drugs and locking up the medicine cabinet at home are two ways parents can effectively reach their children with the message to not try drugs, including opioids.

Addiction experts, including officials in Trumbull County, support the shift away from the scare tactics.

Villanueva says he’s already taken his message to students in Howland, McDonald and at TCTC. He plans to expand to other schools.

“We’re talking about being successful, how to be leaders out there and how to make healthy decisions and if you make healthy decisions, how to commit to those decisions,” Villanueva said.