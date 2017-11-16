Former Campbell Police sergeant sentenced to drug court - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Campbell Police sergeant sentenced to drug court

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

A Campbell Police Sergeant who resigned after being put on paid administrative leave back in January has pleaded to a "bill of information" and sentenced to Mahoning County's Drug Court program in lieu of incarceration.

Former Sergeant Dave Taybus was accused of taking drugs from evidence bags in the Campbell Police Department's evidence room after allegedly suffering from a knee injury.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over the probe, and allowed Taybus to plead to two counts of theft of dangerous drugs on October 11th.

His Attorney Paul Conn was unable to be reached for comment.

It is unclear if court cases have been compromised because of the evidence breach.

What's also unclear is just how many evidence packages were impacted.

