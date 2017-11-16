Trumbull Courts give $150,000 to drug treatment program

Two Trumbull County courts have come together to contribute funds that will help extend treatment in the county.

$150,000 in surplus funds from the Indigent Driver Alcohol Treatment Fund will now go to help keep people in drug treatment.

The money will be used to help those who need it stay in drug treatment for a longer period of time.

April Caraway is the Executive Director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. "The research shows that if people after detox can stay in an intensive treatment program for a couple of weeks they have longer stays in recovery. That's really what we're trying to do is see if the more intensive services we give them upfront will lead to better outcomes."

The money is collected from impaired driving fines and license reinstatement fees and the judge at the Trumbull County Courts in Cortland and Brookfield thought the surplus could best be used by the drug and alcohol treatment programs.