Toyota of Warren comes to Trumbull County

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Trumbull County welcomed the new Toyota of Warren with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new dealership is now ready to service vehicles and sell the latest Toyota models. 

The dealership is located on the corner of Route 46 and Route 422 in Warren.

Toyota of North America presented the owner of the new dealership with a Samari sword. The sword is on display in the showroom.

