Pedestrian hit by car at Austintown intersection

A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday evening on the corner of Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown.

The 25-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, when 21 News arrived at the scene.

Authorities say the victim was crossing Mahoning Avenue in dark clothes and failed to use the crosswalk.

According to police reports, he was hit by a car turning out of Chase Bank.

Troopers say the pedestrian is to blame for the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.