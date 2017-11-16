Stir It Up: Sausage Manicotti and Fudge Brownies

Sausage Manicotti

3 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 eggs

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 pound Italian sausage

1 can crushed tomatoes (28 ounces)

1 jar spaghetti sauce (26 ounces)

8 ounces uncooked manicotti shells

1/2 cup Mozzarella cheese

Extra spaghetti sauce and Parmesan Cheese for serving

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease or spray a 13 by 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Mix the ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, eggs, parsley, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper together. Cook the sausage in a large skillet. When cooked through remove to a plate and add the crushed tomatoes and spaghetti sauce to the same skillet. Mix the sauce well; scraping up all the caramelized meat. Cook about 10 minutes until slightly reduced. Pour about one-third of this sauce into the prepared pan. Stuff each pasta shell with about 1/2 cup of the cheese mixture. Place in the prepared pan on top of the sauce. Mix the cooked sausage into the remaining sauce and pour over the top of the shells. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven for about 50 minutes to an hour or until the shells are soft. Sprinkle with Mozzarella cheese and return to the oven just until cheese is melted. Serve hot with extra sauce and cheese.

Fudge Brownies

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 cup butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cup flour

2/3 cup cocoa

1/4 cup milk

1 1/4 cup chopped walnut, divided

1/2 cup butter

10 ounce bag peanut butter chips

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 by 9-inch pan. With an electric mixer, blend sugar, eggs, and vanilla together. Add the flour, cocoa, and milk. Mix well then stir in 1 cup of the chopped nuts and spread evenly into the prepared pan. Bake about 30 minutes or until you see the edges pull away from the sides, do not over bake. While the brownies are cooling, mix the peanut butter chip, butter and sweetened condensed milk in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until smooth, stirring constantly. Pour peanut butter mixture over the cooled brownies. Melt chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle over the peanut butter; sprinkling with remaining nuts. You must refrigerate until firm before cutting.