Youngstown mother charged for telling child to tear up school

Police are investigating after a Youngstown woman allegedly told her son to tear up Mahoning County High School.

The prosecutor told 21 News, 30-year-old Janicka Shuler told her 11-year-old son to "burn the school to the ground and tear up the school."

According to police reports, the child flipped over a trash can, punched windows and attempted to fight school staff.

Police said after staff at the school tried to calm the student down, he flipped and broke a chair and then spit on another chair.

Police reports state that he squared up and threatened the deputy that responded to the call several times.

Authorities say the woman will face felony charges for inciting violence.

Police are still investigating.