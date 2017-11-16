Boardman schools receive grant for new water fountains and water stations

Boardman local schools have received a grant for two new drinking fountains and bottle filling stations.

Boardman was chosen among a group of school buildings across Ohio for Delta's $100,000 Rethink Your Drink: Water's Cool at School Program.

The campaign is designed to encourage students to drink more water during the school day.

Natalie Winkle, Boardman Food Service Director, applied for the grant. Winkle says, "I'm always looking for ways to help our students become healthier. Thanks to Delta and the fun new water bottle filling stations, our students and staff can drink more water and have fun doing it."

The school is also receiving reusable water bottles for all staff and students.

The grant will also pay for the installation of the new drink stations.

The district says it hopes to have the drink stations in place before the new year.

"We congratulate Boardman School District on their award and hope this program helps the student body and staff see the benefits of drinking water regularly. Not only do one out of three children face obesity due to consuming sugar-sweetened beverages, but drinking soda pop nearly doubles the risk of cavities in children," said Teri Battaglieri, Delta Dental Foundation director.