Youngstown City goes orange in support of positive change

For the All Out Orange Campaign, the flower shop on Elm Street in Youngstown is donating bolts of orange ribbons and large bows in support of positive change.

The campaign was launched by the City of YOUth Leadership Council.

It aims to show support for the Youngstown City School District and the initiatives being implemented by CEO, Krish Mohip.

The council and other supporters of positive change in the Youngstown City School District, are tying orange bows around trees and wearing orange ribbon lapel pins to demonstrate their support.

The color orange was selected because it symbolizes enthusiasm, joy, sunshine, creativity, happiness, determination and success.

The main corridor areas of the city will be targeted with orange bows and ribbons as well as each school as participants paint the town orange.

The bows are available at all city schools.