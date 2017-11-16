Kravitz corned beef is challenging turkey for Thanksgiving dinner

Kravitz Deli is asking its customers whether they prefer corned beef or turkey at Thanksgiving.

During Thanksgiving week, Kravitz customers can come in and get a sampler plate of half corned beef sandwich and half turkey sandwich.

Then the can vote on Facebook or at one of the Kravitz Deli locations on which one they think is the best.

For years, the deli says turkey has remained unchallenged while corned beef has been relegated to days such as St Patrick's Day.

Kravitz does make a case for its turkey which they consider to be the best in town, an all muscle white meat turkey breast that they roast fresh daily.

They believe, corned beef is still king as it's served with kraut and swiss.

People on the winning side get their name entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to Kravitz.