Could proposed tax reforms hurt non-profit donations?

It's this time each year, we're reminded of those in need. And in turn open our hearts and wallets to give.

But, some believe a proposed tax overhaul coming from our nation's capital could hurt the incentive to donate.

"I don't know what form this Senate bill ends in, I do know it has not gone partially well so far, " said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown's office said there is talk that could do away, or limit, what's called the Charitable Giving Deduction. This deduction is what prevents people from having to pay income taxes on the money they give away. Brown pushed for an amendment that would keep the incentive in place for those who give to addiction treatment centers but, that move was blocked.

"My amendment would have simply given more tax deductions to people that want to contribute to those local programs. It's not a be all end all but it would have mattered and it was voted down for whatever reason," said Brown.

Officials at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center hope that whatever comes out of Washington D.C. that politicians understand that many non-profits rely on people to give.

"If this becomes an issue where there is no incentive to give, well, that's going to impact what the non-profits feel," said Neil Kennedy Recovery Center Executive Director Carolyn Givens.

And with some law makers pushing for the tax reform to be worked out by the new year, how it impacts charitable giving is something many are keeping an eye on.