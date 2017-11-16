Niles City Schools asking for more time to come up with financial plan

Niles City Schools are asking for more time to get a financial plan together for the state, after the district was placed on fiscal caution last month.

Fiscal caution was the result of a five year forecast that showed a negative balance.

Officials say the school district has been able to make some adjustments, but they could still end up more than $1 million dollars in debt for next school year.

Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said there are several things that have helped create the situation that they are in now.

"We lost close to $343,000 dollars in just federal funds. For Title 1, serving disadvantaged students, we lost $191,000 from fiscal year 2016-17. That's two and a half teachers. So if you keep those teachers, you supplement that and take it out of the general fund," said Thigpen.

The school district attempted to raise the money through a levy earlier this month, but it was voted down.

Officials say they are looking at reintroducing the levy next spring, along with taking a look at all other options.