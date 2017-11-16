Joy of Christmas Drive in Columbiana kicks off Friday

One of the tragedies of the opioid epidemic is the babies who are exposed to these drugs before they are born. Now Mahoning County Children Services needs more foster families to care for some of these newborns.More >>
Joy of Christmas Drive in Columbiana County kicks off Friday, with over 70 light displays set up at Firestone Park.More >>
Niles City Schools are asking for more time to get a financial plan together for the state, after the district was placed on fiscal caution last month.More >>
It's this time each year, we're reminded of those in need and in turn open our hearts and wallets to give. But, some believe a tax overhaul coming from our nation's capital could hurt the incentive to donate.More >>
A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >>
The Ohio county that includes Cleveland is considering installing license plate scanners at intersections to help police find vehicles used during crimes. Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Council expects to spend nearly $900,000 to install 18 cameras at locations throughout the county. The cameras are capable of taking one photo per second of vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph. The images are loaded into a searchable database. Alerts are sent to a command center ...More >>
Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman was shot by her neighbor the day before her due date.More >>
Authorities say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured after they were electrocuted while trimming trees in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.More >>
A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy.More >>
Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death this week.More >>
Maine farmers have donated 40,000 pounds (18,143 kilograms) of potatoes to a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of a northwestern Pennsylvania woman whose body was set on fire.More >>
