Joy of Christmas Drive in Columbiana kicks off Friday

Joy of Christmas Drive in Columbiana County kicks off Friday, with over 70 light displays set up at Firestone Park.

More than a million lights brighten the way for the 20,000 expected visitors this year.

The crew believes the holiday tradition serves an important purpose every year.

"We want to create a family memory. That is really important to us because we have people that come back year after year with their young children, and their older children and they remember. This is the eighth year we are doing this," said Terry McCoy, Chairman of Joy of Christmas Drive.

The Joy of Christmas Drive runs every Thursday through Sunday from 6 until 9 pm through December 26.

Beginning December 7, the drive is open every night.