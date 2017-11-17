Sex offender sentenced after filming people showering at Geneva - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect caught through DNA trace

Sex offender sentenced after filming people showering at Geneva State Park

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
James Sullivan James Sullivan
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A federal judge in Youngstown has sentenced a Cleveland man to 20 years in prison after trying to film people showering at Geneva State Park.

U.S. District Court Judge Benita Pearson sentenced 60-year-old James D. Sullivan on Thursday after pleading guilty earlier to child pornography crimes.

On July 18, 2015, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Law received a complaint of someone attempting to record people while they were showering at the Geneva State Park’s campground restroom, according to court documents.

The restroom has drop ceilings.

A state trooper found a loose ceiling tile and after inspecting the space, he found a blanket, a bottle of lotion and bodily fluid on a ceiling tile.

The bodily fluid was tested and was a DNA match for Sullivan, according to court documents.

A subsequent search of Sullivan's Cleveland apartment turned up a Dell laptop computer containing nearly 100 images of children being sexually assaulted.

Sullivan was previously convicted of attempted rape, burglary, and gross sexual imposition, according to court documents.

“This defendant has preyed upon people for years, whether abusing people here in Cleveland or trading in images of children being victimized,” U.S Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “This prison sentence makes our community safer.”

The affidavit filed in Sullivan's case may be read here

