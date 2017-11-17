Dog shot by Smith Twp. Police is home again

A dog shot in the head by a police officer in Mahoning County earlier this week is home recovering, according to the veterinarian who treated him.

A Smith Township Police Officer says in a report that he “reluctantly” shot the dog when it acted in an aggressive manner toward him.

The officer was called to Heacock Road on Sunday after say a neighbor said there was an aggressive pit bull in her yard.

The patrolman says when he was walking to the door of the dog's owner on Oak Street, the approached him, barking and growling.

The officer said he would stop walking toward the door when the dog got closer to him.

He said as he began to walk back to his police cruiser, the dog growled and ran toward him.

“I drew my service pistol reluctantly firing a round into the dog's head,” the officer wrote in his report.

Later that afternoon, the officer spoke with the dog's owner Anatoliy Symoni, who wanted to know why he shot his dog, “Marley” claiming he had surveillance video of the incident.

The officer says he told Symoni that if he had the video, he would like to see it.

Marley was taken to County Line Veterinary Service in Homeworth, where the dog was treated by Dr. Amanda Zoldak, who said she saw and treated many head injuries in the Army when she was deployed in Iraq.

Dr. Zoldak tells 21 News that although Marley did suffer a traumatic head injury from the gunshot wound, she expects the dog to recover.

Although the police report lists Marley as a pit bull, Zoldak says they have the dog registered as an American Bull Dog.

Marley's owner has set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise money to pay the veterinary bills.