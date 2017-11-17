Candidate for Ohio governor reveals sexual past on Facebook - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Candidate for Ohio governor reveals sexual past on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A state Supreme Court justice running for Ohio governor has volunteered explicit details of his sexual past on Facebook, saying he was trying to de-legitimize the national "media frenzy" over politicians' sexual indiscretions.

Democrat William O'Neill posted Friday that he has been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." He says the women included "a gorgeous blonde" with whom he "made passionate love" in a hay loft and a "drop dead gorgeous red head" from Cleveland.

O'Neill told The Associated Press that the post grew out of frustration over Democrats' calls to remove Al Franken from the U.S. Senate over sexual misconduct allegations.

After posting the message Friday, he edited it to remove some identifying information about the women.

O'Neill said the misconduct story has gone too far.

