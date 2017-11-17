Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/17/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/17/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #13

Canfield 10 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 13 | FINAL

South Range 40 Sullivan Black River 16 | FINAL

Greenville 13 Wilmington 31 | FINAL

Sharon 67 Karns City 17 |  FINAL

Grove City 27 Hollidaysburg 30 | FINAL

Farrell 34 Northern Bedford 19 | FINAL

