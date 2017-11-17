Windy, Wet Saturday; Back To Winter Sunday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Windy, Wet Saturday; Back To Winter Sunday

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
A strengthening storm system will impact the Valley Saturday. Rain is likely throughout the day and a gusty wind will accompany the raindrops. Wind gusts to around 45 mph will be possible, especially in the evening hours. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. 

A changeover to scattered snow showers will occur Sunday morning. The most impactful weather Sunday will be the colder temperatures and continued gusty winds. Snow showers could leave an inch or two in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties but most of the region will have little or no accumulation. 

More benign weather is on the way for next wee. Sunshine is in the forecast for much of Monday and Tuesday and there will be a modest warming trend. The weather looks cold but dry for Thanksgiving travelers. 

