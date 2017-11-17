Car counting underway in Mahoning County for future ODOT project - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Car counting underway in Mahoning County for future ODOT projects

By Matt Stone, Reporter
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

They look like thin rubber hoses lined up side by side along the road or highway.  This week you might have noticed these things along ramps going on or off interstates 76 and 80.

They are actually traffic counters and ODOT is using them all around Mahoning county.  It's something ODOT does every three years to see if some areas are getting more or less traffic. 

"When comparing it to years past, if we see a massive increase in motorists using that section of road we are going to look at possibly doing a project there," said Brent Kovacs, ODOT spokesperson.

They might also use this car count information to find out the best routes to take when future construction projects require detours.

"We have what is called a permitted lane closure chart and that tells us when we can close a road or when we can restrict a road during construction and that is all based off of how many vehicles use that section of road per day," added Kovacs.

The counting cords can actually distinguish between a regular passenger vehicle and a semi truck.

ODOT says don't be surprised if you see these cords come and go in various spots all over Mahoning county over the next few weeks.  Their count will likely rap up by the second week of December when we start to see more snow plows out and about.
 

