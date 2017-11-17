Welding school opens in Youngstown

It's one of the fastest-growing vocational fields in the country and a new school was created in Youngstown just to help train people for it.

The non-profit organization, Flying High incorporated's new welding school will provide basic and advanced welding classes for adults in the area, especially those who are recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

"Employers have a need. they have a need to get skilled workers and they have a need to get drug-free workers. With our Mahoning Valley Partnership for Employment Project, we are able to bring in individuals through a vetting process, a screening process and a training process, so that they can meet the employers needs," said Jeffrey Magada, Executive Director with Flying High.

The school was made possible through a $4 million award from the U.S. Department of Labor.