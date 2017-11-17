Valley nursing home safety in light of PA assisted living fire

In the bitter cold last night residents of a senior living community in Eastern Pennsylvania were evacuated.

It's amazing that no one died because the multi-story building became a towering inferno.

Seven patients are being treated for smoke inhalation. And this massive fire did injure about 20 people.

The source of the fire is still under investigation. It's not yet known if the sprinklers kicked on. In all, 160 people were evacuated.

To coordinate a smooth evacuation of that magnitude takes some planning.

There are many buildings in Boardman housing lots of people.

But are response teams prepared?

At Shepherd of the Valley nursing home on West Boulevard in Boardman there is a red fire hydrant near the front door and their fire extinguishers are inspected every month.

The facility says they're prepared with a corporate disaster plan that is updated every year in the event of a real fire.

Cory Parish is the Associate Director at the West Boulevard facility, "Whenever the alarm is sounded, these doors will automatically close both on each side to prevent any further passage of smoke or fire or anything like that. That buys you some time to get people out that are in the immediate area."

It could buy time to get residents out of the building and to safety, something that likely saved lives near Philadelphia.

"The fact that only 20 people were taken to the hospital is really a result of the fire safety preparedness plans that the places have in place," Parish said.

At Shepherd of the Valley if the worst would happen and they would have to evacuate, evacuation plans would go into effect with many different community partners.

For the Boardman Fire Department the main goal is to save the most lives.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says, "But we can do things simultaneously, we can stop the spread of fire, and get crews in there simultaneously to remove people of that immediate threat."

The fire department also has mutual aid agreements with other communities so that if they need to call for a second or third alarm Canfield or Poland fire can be on the scene in minutes to help.

And then everyone will work to get residents to a temporary shelter that's safe and warm.

Mike Marsco is the Environmental Service Director at Shepherd of the Valley, "We have evacuation agreements with Shepherd of the Valley in Poland which is on Western Reserve Road, and then with West Middle School right down the street here."

A plan of action in place and ready to go to save time and lives.

