Youngstown Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that was believed to have been the result of a hit-and-run crash.

Police say 30-year-old Brandon Treharn of Youngstown was shot to death on Pasadena Avenue.

Officers also found 30-year-old Chad Marshall shot in the arm walking on the 900 block of East Dewey.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Authorities are looking for a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt light in color. The vehicle was described as either light gray, gold or blue color. The suspect vehicle has damage around the front end light.

Police are saying two men were in the vehicle. One was wearing a brown sweatshirt and the other was wearing an Oakland Raiders jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.