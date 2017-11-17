Troopers seize $285,000 worth of heroin on I-80

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized 1,600 grams of heroin, valued at $285,000, during a routine traffic stop on Tuesday.

Troopers say the Nissan was pulled over for a lane change violation on Interstate 80. The driver fled when he was asked to step out of the vehicle.

Highway Patrol aviation monitored the vehicle. Troopers say the pilot monitored the suspect and saw him throw a bag of heroin into a dumpster.

The driver, 25-year-old Renaldo Diaz-Guzman of Connecticut was arrested and will be charged with possession and trafficking in heroin and failure to comply, according to Troopers.

Authorities say if the suspect is convicted, he could face up to 21 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.