Hermitage Light Up Parade kicks off this weekend, several roads closed

The annual Hermitage Light Up Parade is kicking off on Saturday.

The parade begins at 6 p.m., but new to the event this year is a firework show at 5:40 p.m. and the Merry Christmas Mile race beginning at 5:50 p.m.

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

North and South Hermitage Road (SR18) between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

All side roads to East State Street from Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62) between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

Detours will be posted for closed roads.

Officials say to expect traffic delays around the Shenango Valley Mall and Hermitage Towne Plaza.

The parade starts at the Hermitage Towne Plaza and will travel east on East State Street to North Hermitage Road. Then north on North Hermitage Road and will finish near the Shenango Valley Mall at Indian Run.

Officials ask that drivers go slow and pay close attention to heavy pedestrian traffic.