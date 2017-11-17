Poland elementary school says thank you to local firefighters

Students at Dobbins Elementary invited firefighters from the Western Reserve Joint Fire District to join them for lunch on Thursday as a way to support the annual Boot Collection.

School officials say this was a way the school could say thank you and support the annual collection.

The Boot Collection helps local families in need during the holiday season.

The firefighters brought their boots to the school and gave kids the opportunity to donate.

Firefighters were stationed at the intersection of SR 170 and SR 224 in Poland on Friday and accepted donations for the annual Boot Collection.