Campbell establishes drinking water connection with Youngstown

The city of Campbell is establishing an emergency drinking water connection with Youngstown in a project that will be financed with an interest-free loan from Ohio EPA.

The project will build a water transmission within the water distribution system, that connects to Youngstown. This will ensure reliable water service in case of a significant water main break or a harmful algal bloom incident.

The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account provides below-market interest rate loans for improvements for community water systems.

Officials say the Campbell project is being funded through a $454,000 WSRLA loan. Ohio EPA is forgiving $25,000 of the loan. The remaining $429,000 is interest free.

According to officials, this loan will save Campbell about $185,000 when compared to a market rate loan.