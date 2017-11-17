Four high school football teams still alive in postseason

The South Range football team is the lone Mahoning Valley team still standing in the football playoffs, while Sharon, Farrell, and Wilmington advanced in the Shenango Valley.

The undefeated Raiders play Pemberville Eastwood on Friday at a site to be announced on Saturday in the Division V state semi-finals following their 40-16 win over Black River.

In the Shenango Valley, in Class 1A Farrell advanced with a 34-19 win over Northern Bedford giving coach Jarrett Samuels his 100th win. The Steelers play Ridgeway next week at a day and time to be determined.

In Class 2A Wilmington, with their 31-13 win over Greenville, plays Clairton and Sharon advances with a 67-17 win over Karns City. Sites, days, and times will be announced by the PIAA sometime this weekend.

In other playoff games, Canfield lost for the first time, 13-10, to Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary and for the second time in three years in the playoffs and in Class 5A in Pennsylvania, Grove City fell shot to

Hollidaysburg, 30-27.