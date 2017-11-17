Four high school football teams still alive in postseason

Each week of the regular season, the 21 Sports team picked one play each week as our Muscle Connection Play of the Week. Now, we need you to pick one of those 10 as the Muscle Connection Play of the Year!More >>
The South Range football team is the lone Mahoning Valley team still standing in the football playoffs; while Sharon, Farrell, and Wilmington advanced in the Shenango Valley.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, November 17. 2017.More >>
Three area high school football teams are playing in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.More >>
Keita Bates-Diop, Jae'Sean Tate and Micah Potter scored 17 points apiece to help Ohio State hold off Texas Southern for an 82-64 win Thursday night.More >>
Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel each scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on for a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.More >>
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, three to Antonio Brown, and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the Tennessee Titans in a 40-17 victory on Thursday night.More >>
Sixteen area soccer players were named to the Ohio Soccer Coaches All-State teams.More >>
Canfield football coach Mike Pavlansky remembers the match-up against Akron St. Vincent St.Mary in 2015 very vividly.More >>
