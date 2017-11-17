Girard man facing charges for allegedly beating elderly woman

Girard Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that allegedly left an elderly woman knocking at the neighbors door covered in blood.

Police say witnesses near the home on Ward Avenue in Girard, heard loud banging on their front window and door on Thursday night.

Witnesses told police when they opened the door, they found their 91-year-old neighbor covered in blood.

According to the police report, the elderly woman said 66-year-old Roger Bispeck "beat the s*** out of her." Bispeck told police he acted out of self defense.

Officers said in the police report, Bispeck had a scratch on his left arm and the left side of his face.

Investigators say they found blood on the kitchen wall, couch and pillows. A large amount of blood was found on the bathroom floor and on the window that police believed the woman tried to escape out of.

The woman was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital.

Police say Bispeck is facing charges for domestic violence and felonious assault.