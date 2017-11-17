Girard man facing charges for allegedly beating elderly woman

One man is dead after an accident on Shields Road in Canfield. The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz SUV was going west on Sheilds Road at 3 am on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead. The crash is being investigated by th...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64. AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died. Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side. Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seek...More >>
Ten years ago, the couple that runs Meadowhawk Farm in Champion decided to sell some turkeys just before Thanksgiving. It didn't take long for word to spread.More >>
Colorful new vinyl stickers are being placed on utility boxes in Youngstown.More >>
Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman. The fatal shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The officer has not been identified. Police officers from neighboring towns, some carrying rifles, are scouring the area for the suspect. Police dogs also are being used in the search. Police recovered a brown, older model Jeep Grand...More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in October but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has leveled harsh criticism at state police over the agency's attempt to shut down a grand jury looking into how it investigates shootings by on-duty troopers.More >>
A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.More >>
A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >>
The Ohio county that includes Cleveland is considering installing license plate scanners at intersections to help police find vehicles used during crimes. Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Council expects to spend nearly $900,000 to install 18 cameras at locations throughout the county. The cameras are capable of taking one photo per second of vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph. The images are loaded into a searchable database. Alerts are sent to a command center ...More >>
Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman was shot by her neighbor the day before her due date.More >>
Authorities say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured after they were electrocuted while trimming trees in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.More >>
