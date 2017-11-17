Horses taken from Brookfield home

Two horses are being looked after by medical experts after being taken from a Trumbull County home.

On Friday, Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, removed two horses, pigs and some chickens from the home of Lucy Thompson on Warren- Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Thompson brought them to her home about 8 days ago. Her son, Roger Galford, said she was housing them in a temporary staple.

He said residents in Brookfield have been harassing his mother since she brought the horse to her home.

"We have had people show up and beat on the door and flick us off put up Facebook posts and just all kinds of ignorant stuff," stated Galford.

Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League Conducted a preliminary examination. They obtained a search warrant Friday morning and were able to rescue the horses.

The animals were taken to Happy Trails in Ravenna where they will remain for the remainder of the investigation.