Officials: More animals taken from Brookfield home; deplorable conditions

Authorities took pigs, ducks, chickens and a dog from a Brookfield home that they say were in deplorable conditions on Monday.

The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County took two horses from the home of Lucy Thompson on Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield on Friday.

Thompson brought them to her home about 10 days ago. Her son, Roger Galford, said she was housing them in a temporary staple.

He said residents in Brookfield have been harassing his mother since she brought the horse to her home.

"We have had people show up and beat on the door and flick us off; put up Facebook posts and just all kinds of ignorant stuff," Galford said.

Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League Conducted a preliminary examination. They obtained a search warrant Friday morning and were able to rescue the horses.

The animals were taken to Happy Trails in Ravenna where they will remain for the remainder of the investigation.

Authorities say no charges have been filed yet.