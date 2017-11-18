Police officer killed in Pennsylvania, gunman at large

Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
One man is dead after an accident on Shields Road in Canfield. The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz SUV was going west on Sheilds Road at 3 am on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead. The crash is being investigated by th...More >>
One man is dead after an accident on Shields Road in Canfield. The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz SUV was going west on Sheilds Road at 3 am on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead. The crash is being investigated by th...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64. AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died. Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side. Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seek...More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64. AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died. Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side. Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seek...More >>
Ten years ago, the couple that runs Meadowhawk Farm in Champion decided to sell some turkeys just before Thanksgiving. It didn't take long for word to spread.More >>
Ten years ago, the couple that runs Meadowhawk Farm in Champion decided to sell some turkeys just before Thanksgiving. It didn't take long for word to spread.More >>
Colorful new vinyl stickers are being placed on utility boxes in Youngstown.More >>
Colorful new vinyl stickers are being placed on utility boxes in Youngstown.More >>