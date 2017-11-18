Driver arrested, manhunt continues in deadly police shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver arrested, manhunt continues in deadly police shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) - Police say they arrested the driver of an SUV that fled a traffic stop, leaving behind a passenger who fatally shot a rookie police officer in suburban Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for 29-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt. He's accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw during a traffic stop Friday night.

Police on Sunday arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they say fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

He faces drug and fleeing charges. No attorney is listed.

Authorities say the 25-year-old rookie officer was shot in the chest while chasing Holt on foot.

A viewing is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and Shaw's funeral is set for Wednesday.

Officers from different towns are pitching in on the manhunt so the town's police department can grieve Shaw's death.

