Video of Tim Ryan's passionate speech on Capitol Hill going vira - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Video of Tim Ryan's passionate speech on Capitol Hill going viral

Posted: Updated:
By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

If you're on Facebook and follow politics, chances are you've see a video of Congressman Tim Ryan. 

That video is going viral, not just because of the message and how it's resonating with people across the country, but also because of the tone. It shows a side of the Valley Congressman few have ever seen.

The video is a speech Ryan gave to the House of Representatives Wednesday night, the night before the House was set to vote on the GOP tax bill. 

"The republican plan to fix all of this is to go to the Chinese government, borrow $2.3 trillion and bring it back to the United States and give it to the wealthiest people in the country," said Ryan in part of the video.

Ryan was fiery and passionate and really raised his voice when talking about why the GOP tax bill is not right for America. 

The video of the speech was posted on the Now This Politics Facebook page and it's gone viral. As of Friday night, it was viewed over 2.3 million times and shared more than 82,000 times. 

That full post can be seen here:

Among the thousands of Facebook comments:

Karie Elsasser: We need someone like this amazing man to be our President... he gets it he understands what America needs... This Bill is a disaster waiting to happen..

Shirley Wright: That was poignant, factual and TRUE!!...But will it make a difference? Is anyone with a brain and some semblance of decency even listening???

Dennis Watt: This is the kind of Congress person we need... Who is this Man?...

Paul White: Well. Any questions? Anyone want to point out where this gentleman was mistaken or lied? Brutally honest, and without a moments pause in shouting out the insanity of this legislation.

Ariel Dinkins: I'm in love who is this man and why isn't he running for president... He seems like someone who knows how it feels to grow up poor and make a living the american way by working hard and saving..unlike this president that is in there now....

"This is a canard. This economic philosophy stinks, it doesn't work and it hammers working class people," Ryan said in the video.

Ryan told 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer that the message was simply to break down a complicated tax bill and get to the heart of the argument. Based on the response, he feels it worked.

"The only place this bill is gonna create a job is in Beijing, China," is how Ryan finished out his speech.

The House of Representatives ended up passing their version of the tax bill. In the Senate, their version passed through the finance committee Thursday night. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • New guidelines for monitoring high blood pressure

    New guidelines for monitoring high blood pressure

    Saturday, November 18 2017 12:12 PM EST2017-11-18 17:12:38 GMT
    New health guidelines could mean you might have high blood pressure. The American Heart Association is lowering the recommended target blood pressure from 140 over 90, to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, nearly half of American adults will be designated as having high blood pressures. Experts say it's important to treat blood pressure early. "Hypertension is considered to be a silent killer, It really causes no symptoms until organ damage starts to happen," Dr. Jes...More >>
    New health guidelines could mean you might have high blood pressure. The American Heart Association is lowering the recommended target blood pressure from 140 over 90, to 130 over 80. Under the new guidelines, nearly half of American adults will be designated as having high blood pressures. Experts say it's important to treat blood pressure early. "Hypertension is considered to be a silent killer, It really causes no symptoms until organ damage starts to happen," Dr. Jes...More >>

  • One dead after crash in Canfield

    One dead after crash in Canfield

    Saturday, November 18 2017 11:22 AM EST2017-11-18 16:22:47 GMT

    One man is dead after an accident on Shields Road in Canfield.  The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz SUV was going west on Sheilds Road at 3 am on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve.  The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.  One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead.  The crash is being investigated by th...

    More >>

    One man is dead after an accident on Shields Road in Canfield.  The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a white Mercedes Benz SUV was going west on Sheilds Road at 3 am on Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve.  The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.  One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown, where he was pronounced dead.  The crash is being investigated by th...

    More >>

  • AC/DC rhythm guitarist dies at 64

    AC/DC rhythm guitarist dies at 64

    Saturday, November 18 2017 10:52 AM EST2017-11-18 15:52:59 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.      AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died.      Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.      Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seek...

    More >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Malcolm Young, the rhythm guitarist and guiding force behind the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, has died. He was 64.      AC/DC announced the death on their official Facebook page and website Saturday. The posts did not say when or where Young died.      Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. A statement says he died peacefully with his family by his side.      Band representatives didn't immediately return emails seek...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms