Video of Tim Ryan's passionate speech on Capitol Hill going viral

If you're on Facebook and follow politics, chances are you've see a video of Congressman Tim Ryan.

That video is going viral, not just because of the message and how it's resonating with people across the country, but also because of the tone. It shows a side of the Valley Congressman few have ever seen.

The video is a speech Ryan gave to the House of Representatives Wednesday night, the night before the House was set to vote on the GOP tax bill.

"The republican plan to fix all of this is to go to the Chinese government, borrow $2.3 trillion and bring it back to the United States and give it to the wealthiest people in the country," said Ryan in part of the video.

Ryan was fiery and passionate and really raised his voice when talking about why the GOP tax bill is not right for America.

The video of the speech was posted on the Now This Politics Facebook page and it's gone viral. As of Friday night, it was viewed over 2.3 million times and shared more than 82,000 times.

That full post can be seen here:

Among the thousands of Facebook comments:

Karie Elsasser: We need someone like this amazing man to be our President... he gets it he understands what America needs... This Bill is a disaster waiting to happen..

Shirley Wright: That was poignant, factual and TRUE!!...But will it make a difference? Is anyone with a brain and some semblance of decency even listening???

Dennis Watt: This is the kind of Congress person we need... Who is this Man?...

Paul White: Well. Any questions? Anyone want to point out where this gentleman was mistaken or lied? Brutally honest, and without a moments pause in shouting out the insanity of this legislation.

Ariel Dinkins: I'm in love who is this man and why isn't he running for president... He seems like someone who knows how it feels to grow up poor and make a living the american way by working hard and saving..unlike this president that is in there now....

"This is a canard. This economic philosophy stinks, it doesn't work and it hammers working class people," Ryan said in the video.

Ryan told 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer that the message was simply to break down a complicated tax bill and get to the heart of the argument. Based on the response, he feels it worked.

"The only place this bill is gonna create a job is in Beijing, China," is how Ryan finished out his speech.

The House of Representatives ended up passing their version of the tax bill. In the Senate, their version passed through the finance committee Thursday night.