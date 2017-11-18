Rain, snow and wind; this weekend has it all!

The steadiest rain will occur in the morning on Saturday, but Saturday will pretty much be a washout. Rain accumulations through Sunday morning could be near two inches in spots.

Not only will the rain be an issue, but the winds will be too. Gusts Saturday will top out at 45 mph and Sunday's will be generally no higher than 35 mph.

Rain turns to snow overnight and into Sunday morning. Light snow showers and bands of lake effect snow will be around all day. Snow totals get could as high as 3" mainly in the northern and northeastern portion of the viewing area.

After the weekend the work week looks great and chilly but mostly sunny for Thanksgiving.